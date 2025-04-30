Jeremy Renner explains why his near fatal snowplow story stayed off the page

Jeremy Renner gets candid about keeping snowplow trauma private

Jeremy Renner shared some insights into the writing process of his new memoir, sharing he didn't think his story was valuable to write.

In a recent chat on CBS Mornings to promote his new book My Next Breath, the 54-year-old actor shared his sentiments behind his previous decision of not writing a book on his near-fatal snowplow accident, as he did not want to relive the horrifying event.

"I had written most of the book at that point. But I really wanted to voice why I didn't want to write it, because I just didn't think it was valuable," Renner shared. "I lived it. It was a private incident that happened in my driveway. Why does anybody care about it?"

"But the act of writing it is — what I want people to take away from the book [is] getting out of your own way is quite important to achieve and get anything you want in your life, and that's the lesson that I had to learn to get of my own way and share the story because I knew it was valuable," he explained.

"It would be silly of me not to share it," the Hawkeye actor eventually decided.

For those unversed, on New Year's Eve of 2023, the two-time Oscar-nominated star was crushed under a seven-ton snowplow, near his home in Nevada, which broke his multiple bones and was left in critical condition.

His recovery was mostly documented by him and his family members over the past two years.

The morning show asked him to share "a sense" of what he had experienced at the time of his accident, to which Renner responded by saying, "Well, that's why I didn't want to write the book."