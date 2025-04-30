Cheryl Burke shows off spring glam transformation

Cheryl Burke flaunts makeover transformation

Pro dancer Cheryl Burke is asking for feedback on her "spring-inspired makeup."

The Dancing with the Stars alum, who turns 41 on May 3, took to Instagram recently with a video of her transitioning from her make-up look to a spring glam makeover.

"Thoughts on my Spring inspired makeup?!" Burke captioned the post that began with a glimpse of her in a gray bathrobe before revealing her final look in an orange tank top and denim pants.

She also listed down all the beauty products she had used to achieve the spring makeup look.

Taking to Instagram Stories, she then followed up with more of her "April favorites" revealed in a video posted on YouTube.

Burke's video comes after she posted close-up photos of her glam in a reflective Instagram post.

"Almost 41… Still healing… Still dreaming… Still growing into someone I’m proud to know… Chapter 2, I’m ready for you — flaws, faith, fears and all," the dancer wrote in the caption.

In her post, Burke expressed that "this next chapter isn't about proving anything to the world. It's about proving to myself that I deserve peace, fulfillment, and joy without conditions."

"Here's to stepping into 41 with open hands, an open heart, and a soul wide awake. Here's to Chapter 2. May it be everything and more..." she continued.