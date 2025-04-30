Prince Harry warned what a ‘unique position' he's in should he divorce Meghan

Prince Harry slapped with a warning about his ‘unique position’ should a divorce happen

Prince Harry has just been handed a warning about all the things he’ll put at risk due to his “unique position”, should he separate from Meghan.

News.com.au's Royal Reporter Bronte Coy recently got candid with Royal Editor Matt Wilkinson and broadcaster and Royal Biographer Hugo Vickers on The Sun’s Royal Exclusive.

In that chat she went into the nitty gritty of the Sussexes’ marriage and said, “Of course we don't know what's going on in their relationship but with that said, even just speculating on that, you'd say he is someone who is in such a unique position.”

Reason being, there are “only a small handful of royals and people” with the kind of profile Prince Harry has.

Hence Ms Coy warns “you have to imagine that if that relationship did fall apart for whatever reason down the line, really where does that leave him?”

And “you can imagine that he would be scared of that,” she admitted in response to Mr Vickers comment about him having “been complicit in a lot of the things that have gone on,” even though in some “I think he's been made to do many things.”