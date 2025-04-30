Jessica Alba drops hint she's ready to date again amid shock divorce

Jessica Alba celebrates her 44 birthday in Las Vegas with pals

Jessica Alba is seemingly "ready to date" again two months after announcing her split from husband Cash Warren.

On Monday, the Fantastic Four star celebrated her 44th birthday in Las Vegas with her best friends, including Lizzy Mathis, Jennifer Shaffer, and Galit Hadari Laibow.

She was surrounded by her pals when she blew out the candles on her towering birthday cake at a club.

Earlier that day, Alba celebrated her big day with her three children with different kinds of cakes topped with lit candles for her to blow out.

Sharing images from the low-key celebration on Instagram, the Dark Angel star penned, "As I move into this next year, I wish for myself what I wish for everyone - to feel loved."

“To feel seen. To feel accepted. And to know you are worthy of your biggest dreams,” she added.

For those unversed, Alba shares three children with Cash - daughters Honor, Haven, and son Hayes.



