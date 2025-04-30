Meghan Markle's body language is dropped through the ringer

Meghan Markle’s body language turns front and center

A body language expert has just dropped her analysis of Meghan Markle, from the The Jamie Kern Lima Show podcast episode that released yesterday.

For those unversed, the Duchess dished on everything during that appearance, from her brand As Ever, to her kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, as well as their dad the ‘fox’ Prince Harry.

In light of all that the expert in question, Ms Judi James stepped forward with a breakdown, while speaking to Casino.ca.

She got pretty into it right from the beginning and revealed how “incredibly busy” Meghan seems for a royal return of any kind.

“She uses the eye flutter and sighs to illustrate and emphasise this important message during a pose of ‘happy agony’ where she looks upward with a smiling grimace,” Ms James explained.

While “her other ‘busy’ rituals include a sigh and her fingers get spiked to suggest muscle tension under pressure.”

Before concluding the entire thing she noted, “Meghan takes this further though, pinching the bridge of her nose to suggest exhaustion before the most dramatic gesture of all where she brings her whole hand up to cover her entire face in a masking ritual as she tells us ‘Oh my gosh I work so hard’ as her face contorts behind the hand.”

It is pertinent to mention that the Duchess also laid to rest many questions about her marriage, a possible divorce and also about her future as a memoir author, all while dropping moments of pure adoration for her husband because “that man loves me so much and you know, look what we've built. We have built a beautiful life and we have two healthy beautiful children.”