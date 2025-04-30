'Spice Girls' hints reunion for 30th anniversary world tour

Spice Girls planning a reunion except for one member

The 90’s band, Spice Girls, has been surrounded with a rumor of reunion.

In 2012, all members, Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell, Mel B, Melanie C and Emma Bunton, of the band last officially reunited to perform at the Olympic closing ceremony.

Speaking to The Sun, a source close to the band, revealed that Halliwell hasn’t said yes to the reunion as she is 'always too busy' and has other things on.

"Nothing is yet confirmed but Geri and Simon are back in touch with a myriad of exciting ideas,” they said.

Referring to the band’s manager, Simon Fuller, the insider continued, "If Simon were to get involved, this would absolutely take any tour to the next level."

Moreover, the tipster talked about Beckam, a singer, fashion designer, and television personality and told the outlet, "Unfortunately Victoria has pretty much ruled herself out.”

Before concluding, the source said, "But there is still a world in which she could do some sort of avatar appearance or a special one-off thing. She would always want to honour the girls’ history."

For those unversed, the Spice Girls band formed in 1994 and they have sold more than a hundred million records including Wannabe, Spice Up Your Life, Say You’ll Be There, and Mama, worldwide.