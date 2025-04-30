Why did Freddie Mercury get angry with Michael Jackson?

Freddie Mercury, Michael Jackson's album inside story revealed

Freddie Mercury and Michael Jackson have been evergreen pop icons, and there was a time when they came together to make music.



But Jo Burt, a musician who worked with the Queen artist on his album Mr. Bad Guy, said the collaboration ended badly.

According to The Post, the pair was set to record music in 1983. However, since multiple booking sessions were booked, issues appear to have started between them.

The last blow to the project was the clash between the megastars on how to work.

The We Will Rock You hitmaker was frustrated with the ‘dancing champ’ erratic behaviour.

But what broke the camel’s back, Jo recalled, was Michael bringing his pet, a Llama, into the studio. This made the late musician furious, who then called his bass guitarist to take him from there.



“I think the last straw was when Michael brought his pet llama into the studio,” he told the outlet. “I think Freddie sort of took umbrage to that.”



Despite this, Michael and Freddie managed to record one track, There Must Be More to Life Than This, featured on the latter’s album, Mr. Bad Guy.