Kit Harington recalls humiliation by ‘Game of Thrones' co-star Bella Ramsey

Kit Harington discusses working with Bella Ramsey in ‘Game of Thrones’

Kit Harington just admitted Bella Ramsey made him want to “up (his) game” during Game of Thrones.

The 38-year-old actor was rather confident playing Jon Snow in the hit series for six seasons when his 11-year-old co-star, who portrays the role of Lady Lyanna Mormont, gave him a prompt over forgetting a line of his dialogue.

As the two sat down for a candid chat with Interview magazine, Bella remembered, "I don’t know whether you remember this, but I remember it quite vividly and have some remorse for it now, but during that scene I was mouthing your lines to you.”

"Now I’m like, 'Oh my gosh, how awful.' But at the time it came from a very innocent place of being like, 'Kit’s struggling with his line and I know it, so let me just mouth it to him,'” she added.

To this, Kit laughed and responded, "I do remember you helping me out and it being quite humiliating. Bet yeah, thanks for that. I’ve probably chosen to forget it."

As she discussed that the behaviour might have been “annoying” for her former Game Of Thrones co-star, he stated, "It wasn’t at all. If anything I was like, 'Oh god, I’ve got to up my game. I came here not really being comfortable enough with my lines, in the arrogance of however old I was, thinking I’m just opposite some child. And then that child actor is wiping me off the screen.'”

"Not that it’s a competition, but you’re like, 'Oh, I’ve got a bit too comfortable in my Jon Snow-ness,’” Kit Harington concluded.