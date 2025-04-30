Kate Middleton reveals unexpected present she got for Christmas

Kate Middleton’s odd Christmas present revealed

Kate Middleton received an unexpected and seemingly odd gift for Christmas, but she does have a use for it.

Kate Middleton and Prince William rang in their 14th wedding anniversary during a visit to the Scottish Isles, where the Princess of Wales revealed that she got a chainsaw for Christmas so she can use it for her gardening hobby, according to The Telegraph.

During the visit to Aros Community Hall, the Princess demonstrated her handy skills with a nail gun!

As Kate demonstrated her handy skills with a nail gun, William teased her and told her not to pull the gun too quickly, "otherwise our trip will be remembered for all the wrong reasons."

When the mom-of-three was praised for her impressive skills, the Prince of Wales remarked, "That always happens."

Kate also talked about her passion for beekeeping and told beekeeper Sheila Barnard, "This is my summer project." The future queen is known to make her own honey with her bees at her country home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk.