Meghan Markle fails to ignite ‘spark' with talks on women

Meghan Markle is asked to buff up her podcast with rich content

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 30, 2025

Meghan Markle is advised to enrich her ongoing podcast with valuable substance.

Then Duchess of Sussex, who is currently working on project ‘Confessions of a Female Founder,’ is urged to add volume to her content.

Royal reported Hanisha Sethi tells Express: "Every time I hit play on new episodes of Meghan Markle's 'Confessions of a Female Founder', I hope this will be the one that offers something truly valuable.”

"I find myself wanting more: more depth, more insight, more substance, waiting for a spark that never quite ignites - until I listened to episode four.

"What stood out most was the episode's clarity of purpose, "attaining the unattainable", which is the episode's title. The discussion this time round was more structured yet fluid, tackling real-world issues and offering tangible takeaways,” she noted.

