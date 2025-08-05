Chris Pratt shares lavish party plans for daughter Lyla's birthday

Chris Pratt has planned a big party for Lyla's coming birthday

Chris Pratt has a theme in mind for his daughter Lyla's 5th birthday.

While attending the N.Y.C. red carpet premiere of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, Pratt said he’d be celebrating his eldest daughter’s birthday with a "mermaid party".

"She's into mermaids right now. She loves to swim. She's really good at swimming," he gushed.

"... It'll be a big party. I think we're gonna have a petting zoo and real mermaids," he joked.

The Electric State star shares Lyla with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt. He also shares Eloise, 3, and Ford, 8 months with his wife, and son, Jack, 12, with ex-wife Anna Faris.

As for birthday presents for his daughter, the Guardians of the Galaxy star’s already on top of that.

"I just picked her up a nice present here in New York. I also got her sister something, and both of her brothers also will be getting something," he said.

While Pratt may do his best when it comes to gifts, his father-in-law Arnold Schwarzenegger, 78, always beats him at the game.

"He’s so good at giving us personalized gifts, like quilts with our faces. And for Mother’s Day, he had me bring all the children over and he set up a whole painting party,” Pratt recalled during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon recently.

"And he had the girls make handprints. And he made me bring Ford back another day and do his handprint and he painted it into a bouquet of flowers [and] said, ‘Happy Mother’s Day Katherine…’ [He] sent it to Katherine on Mother’s Day. I was like, ‘How am I gonna top that?,' " he joked.