Brooklyn Beckham wants space from family as he renews vows with Nicola Peltz?

Photo: Brooklyn Beckham wants space from David, Victoria Beckam?

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz recently renewed their vows in a private ceremony.

However, the aspiring chef Brooklyn’s famous parents, David and Victoria Beckham, were noticeably absent from the ceremony.

A source close to the couple confirmed to Us Weekly that the 26-year-old and his wife held the intimate ceremony “to celebrate their love and commitment and to create a meaningful memory together.”

While the pair were focused on reaffirming their bond, David and Victoria were not part of the moment.

“They’ve thrown in the towel over the whole thing,” a source previously told the publication in a previous report in May, adding, “David and Victoria are over it.”

As fans will be aware, tensions between Nicola and Victoria reportedly date back to before the couple’s April 2022 wedding.

According to a second insider, the “bad blood” has never quite settled.

“Things never really got smoothed over, and you can tell it still affects everyone,” the source shared.

“The tension is still present and it’s hard for Brooklyn at times. Brooklyn’s having a tough time with it. He’s super stubborn and just wants space from his family right now.”

Another layer of the ongoing feud, the insider noted, is the couple’s expectation of “special treatment,” something the Beckham parents aren’t keen on.

“David and Victoria prefer to treat everyone the same and approach life like a family,” said the source in conclusion.