Reese Witherspoon plans to walk down the aisle again for the third time: Source

Reese Witherspoon's love life takes major turn

Reese Witherspoon is reportedly taking a major step in her romance with Oliver Haarman after her divorce from husband Jim Toth.

For the unversed, the 49-year-old American actress and film producer and her boyfriend, Haarman, the German financier by profession, were seen getting close with each other during a yacht trip in Saint-Tropez, France, in mid-July.

Notably, they were first seen together in July 2024 but never discussed their romance, as they want to keep things private.

Sources told Radar Online that Witherspoon, who lives in Nashville, and Haarman, who resides in New York, are ready for the next step.

"They've talked about cohabitating in New York. She'd like to have a home base there as opposed to just meeting up in hotels,” the insider revealed.

Relocating to New York would be a huge benefit for the Oscar-winning actress and the mother of three children, as her son Deacon studies at New York University.

Witherspoon "never expected to feel this way again, but she's embracing it. She might even be open to marriage again. She doesn't know what's in store for them, and is eager to find out,” the source noted.

It is pertinent to mention that Witherspoon and Toth, who share a son, Tennessee, annulled their marriage after 12 years in March 2023.

Before tying the knot with the former talent agent, The Big Little Lies actress star married Ryan Phillippe, the Hollywood actor, in 1999, welcomed daughter Ava and son Deacon, and called it quits in 2006.