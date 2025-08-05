Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson share cheeky moment during recent appearance

Photo: Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson flirt on air during recent appearance

Liam Neeson seemingly looks up to Pamela Anderson for skincare inspiration.

During their joint appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday, the Taken actor, puckered up to test Pamela Anderson’s new lip balm.

The moment came during the Ask Anderson segment, when a viewer wrote in to ask the Baywatch star how she had maintained her signature radiant glow.

“I have a skincare line called Sonsie,” replied the 58-year-old pulling out her Sonsie Skin Basic Balm.

She even applied a quick coat before turning to Liam, who didn’t hesitate to lean in and try the product himself.

“There you go, much better,” she said approvingly as the studio audience laughed, while Andy Cohen added with a grin, “Nice!”

The cozy moment arrives just days after their action-comedy The Naked Gun hit theaters on August 1, and fans are already buzzing about the duo’s surprising chemistry, both on and off screen.

Though Liam Neeson once publicly declared he was "done with dating," it seems working alongside Pamela may have changed his tune. According to a source on set, the pair have “struck up a romance” during filming.

“They’re enjoying each other’s company,” the insider told PEOPLE Magazine.

They also stated, “It’s sincere, and it’s clear they’re smitten with each other.”

The actress herself didn’t shy away from playful candor during the same appearance, especially when Cohen brought up her famous claim that Rambo star Sylvester Stallone once tried to woo her with a Porsche and a condo.

“Well, how could you make that up?” Anderson said with a smirk. “That was pretty specific.”

When Cohen cheekily asked if a “different car” might have sealed the deal, Anderson laughed and teased, “Maybe like a Shelby Cobra,” before decisively adding “no” several times.

The claim first surfaced in Anderson’s 2023 Netflix documentary Pamela, A Love Story, where she alleged Stallone offered her lavish gifts in exchange for exclusivity, an offer which she claimed she declined.