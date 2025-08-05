Shocking claim: Sarah Ferguson pursued Tiger Woods, JFK Jr., George Clooney, Kevin Costner

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, reportedly pursued some of the world’s most recognizable men, including Tiger Woods, John F. Kennedy Jr., George Clooney, and Kevin Costner, following her separation from Prince Andrew, according to a bombshell new book.

In Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, author Andrew Lownie claims Ferguson confided in broadcaster Piers Morgan about her fascination with Woods, calling the golfer “gorgeous” and flying 1,500 miles just to meet him.

She has since maintained a public friendship with Woods, embracing him after his 1997 Byron Nelson win and later cheering him on during his 2019 Masters comeback, writing on Instagram: “Never have I been more proud… Tiger’s heart is loyal, steadfast and he is an amazing friend.”

Ferguson’s romantic wish list, Lownie alleges, also included the late John F. Kennedy Jr. She reportedly attempted to arrange a meeting with “America’s prince” in New York but was ultimately unsuccessful, something that reportedly triggered her ire when she learned Princess Diana had privately met JFK Jr. for 30 minutes around the same time. “He’s mine!” she is quoted as saying.

The book further suggests Ferguson “plagued” Kevin Costner with “raunchy phone calls” and held an interest in George Clooney.

While the Duchess’s spokesperson declined to comment.