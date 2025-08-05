Gypsy-Rose Blanchard opens up about reshaping her social media identity

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard gets honest about rebranding her social media

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard recently got candid about why she decided to rebrand her social media pages.

In a talk with PEOPLE magazine, the 34-year-old media personality opened up about the reason behind rebranding her social media pages, revealing she wanted her social media accounts to promote her new creative business, BlownBeauty Art, rather than showing her personal life.

For the unversed, Blanchard, a victim of Munchausen by proxy who spent eight years in prison for her role in the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, has been making painted canvases with the help of the blow dryer art technique. This technique uses a hairdryer and acrylic paint to make abstract art.

When she was asked about making changes on her social media accounts, she replied, “I decided to shift gears because I got tired of people constantly tying my name to my past.”

"I’ve started to crave a more private life and wanted to redirect my energy toward something that truly brings me peace and creating art does that for me," Blanchard added.

"Everyone deserves the right to keep some parts of themselves private, and this is me choosing that for myself," the mother of one noted.

Notably, this came almost a week after Blanchard posted a video on Instagram and TikTok to let the world know about her new art venture.

In the video, the Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up star reflected on her love for art, saying, "It gives me peace and it kind of centers me.”

“In life we go through things that [are] sometimes really hard, and so if we can find one thing that brings us peace, and centers us inside our soul, then it's worth doing, and sharing,” she stated.

It is pertinent to mention that after welcoming her daughter Aurora Raina Urker with her boyfriend Ken Urker in December 2024, Blanchard announced that she would "no longer be posting personal content on this public platform.”