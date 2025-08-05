Andy Cohen welcomes rare guest after years long hiatus

Photo: Andy Cohen embraces former nemesis after mending fences

Carole Radziwill has reportedly returned to Bravo after 7 years.

As per PEOPLE Magazine, the former Real Housewives of New York City star made a surprise return to the network on Monday, August 4, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

It marked her first on-air Bravo appearance since exiting RHONY in 2018, and her highly publicized fallout with executive producer Andy Cohen.

As the outlet reported last November, the two had since mended fences, and fans finally got to witness the reunion firsthand.

After a cheeky round of Mystery Housewife Caller, Carole Radziwill entered the Clubhouse with a glowing smile and a warm hug for the show host.

"It's Carole Radziwill!" Andy Cohen exclaimed, introducing her to guests Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers.

"Making a triumphant return! Good to see you!"

Carole Radziwill, author of What Remains, looked around in disbelief. "This is so crazy, by the way, to be here," she said, soaking in the moment.

"I know, it's been a minute! Radzi, it’s been a minute!" Andy Cohen replied, using his familiar nickname for her.