Jennifer Aniston shares major update about brand

Jennifer Aniston launches new product in brand

Apart from her acting chops, Jennifer Aniston is seemingly good at business, too, which is evident from her launch of her latest product in her hair care brand.



Known as LolaVie Powder Perfect Dry Shampoo, which is the 12th item in the business she first founded in 2021.

In a chat with People, the Friends star said it "took a while, and it was quite messy, in the best way. We wanted it to be a product that did more than just mask oil. It gives the roots a little lift."

Jennifer also explained that the process of creating new products, “As a creative, I love that this is just a different version of creating. The development phase is probably my favorite.

"It's sort of like why I love the designing of a house: the process of exploring and experimenting and getting it right," she noted.

Her series, The Morning Show, meanwhile, is in post-production as it recently dropped the season four trailer.

Previously, saying the forthcoming season is "complicated," Jennifer added, “The Morning Show is just a beast to film. It is layered, it's complicated, it's emotional, it hits on a lot of topics and current events, so let's just say, it's not Friends."