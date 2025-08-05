Carrie Underwood returns to original look

Carrie Underwood reveals hair transformation in post

For the last 30 years, Carrie Underwood rocked bright blonde locks, but not anymore. As the country music fans were in for a surprise when the Remind Me singer shared a post on her Instagram.

It was a dramatic transformation as she returned to her original roots, which she called 'bronde.'

"Well, the last time I saw my natural hair color, I was probably about 12 years old, but I thought it might be time to give it a second chance," she captioned two photos of her new look," she shared.

"Thanks, @hairbykatelin_ at @parlour3beauty for helping me get back to my roots! #NewOldMe #Bronde," the caption read.

This change, Carrie previously revealed, is something she wanted to do but opted out of over fear of "shocking" people.

"I'd love to do a little more with hair color," the Champion crooner told Refinery 29 in 2017. "I've always been blonde! The problem is, I don't want to shock people – like if I dyed my hair brown, I don't want people to think I'm turning dark and serious."

She continued, "I wish I had started changing my hair around in the beginning, then it wouldn't be such a big shock if I did something like that now."

As far as work is concerned, the 42-year-old will appear for the 13th consecutive stint at Sunday Night Football, where she will perform the show's theme track Waiting All Day for Sunday Night on September 7.