 
Geo News

Carrie Underwood returns to original look

Carrie Underwood shares her original look with fans on social media

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 05, 2025

Carrie Underwood reveals hair transformation in post
Carrie Underwood reveals hair transformation in post

For the last 30 years, Carrie Underwood rocked bright blonde locks, but not anymore. As the country music fans were in for a surprise when the Remind Me singer shared a post on her Instagram.

It was a dramatic transformation as she returned to her original roots, which she called 'bronde.'

"Well, the last time I saw my natural hair color, I was probably about 12 years old, but I thought it might be time to give it a second chance," she captioned two photos of her new look," she shared.

Carrie Underwood returns to original look

"Thanks, @hairbykatelin_ at @parlour3beauty for helping me get back to my roots! #NewOldMe #Bronde," the caption read.

This change, Carrie previously revealed, is something she wanted to do but opted out of over fear of "shocking" people.

"I'd love to do a little more with hair color," the Champion crooner told Refinery 29 in 2017. "I've always been blonde! The problem is, I don't want to shock people – like if I dyed my hair brown, I don't want people to think I'm turning dark and serious."

She continued, "I wish I had started changing my hair around in the beginning, then it wouldn't be such a big shock if I did something like that now."

As far as work is concerned, the 42-year-old will appear for the 13th consecutive stint at Sunday Night Football, where she will perform the show's theme track Waiting All Day for Sunday Night on September 7.

Jamie Lee Curtis defends Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson relationship video
Jamie Lee Curtis defends Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson relationship
Demi Moore unhappy with Tom Cruise' honorary Oscar win over Bruce Willis
Demi Moore unhappy with Tom Cruise' honorary Oscar win over Bruce Willis
Sharon Osbourne dealing with financial mess amid Ozzy's loss: Source
Sharon Osbourne dealing with financial mess amid Ozzy's loss: Source
Celebrity heartbreaks: The biggest breakups so far of 2025
Celebrity heartbreaks: The biggest breakups so far of 2025
Kanye West faces defeat in court?
Kanye West faces defeat in court?
Jonathan Scott plans to leave LA with Zooey Deschanel?
Jonathan Scott plans to leave LA with Zooey Deschanel?
Steve Berry opens up on feud with 'Top Gear' co-star Jeremy Clarkson
Steve Berry opens up on feud with 'Top Gear' co-star Jeremy Clarkson
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz to finally face David, Victoria in upcoming 'wedding'
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz to finally face David, Victoria in upcoming 'wedding'