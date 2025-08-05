Teddi Mellencamp addresses her rumored affair with horse trainer

Teddi Mellencamp speaks out againts her rumored affair with Simon Schroeder

Teddi Mellencamp has spoken about rumours of an affair involving a horse trainer and questioned through tears if her cancer was “payback."

On the Tuesday, August 5 episode of The Jamie Kern Lima Show podcast, the 44-year-old American TV personality talked about her alleged affair with her horse trainer Simon Schroeder, which first made headlines towards the end of 2024.

Voicing her thoughts, Mellencamp said, “I've never talked about it at all, just because of the kids, and I've never wanted anybody to have a guarantee whether it happened or didn't happen, but what I can say is, did I do things that hurt other people? Yes.”

"To this day, does it still hurt my heart and I wonder if that's why it got cancer? Yes, like it was my payback," she added, referring to her stage 4 cancer diagnosis after her melanoma had spread to her lungs and brain.

With eyes welling up, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star went on to note that "nothing goes without payment."

“However long it was ... it was all over the press, it was everywhere. You're trying to minimize everybody's pain. You end up maximizing it. Because now not only do you have yourself, you have your significant other, your kids, the other person's significant other, their kids,” Mellencamp stated.

It is pertinent to mention that Schroeder’s marriage to wife Karli, with whom he welcomed two children, ended when Karli filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, on December 30, 2024.

Notably, this divorce happened after speculations in November 2024 that Schroeder was romantically involved with Mellencamp during her divorce from Edwin Arroyave.

For the unversed, the Celebrity Big Brother alum and Arroyave were married for 13 years before she decided to part ways by filing for divorce due to irreconcilable differences on November 1, 2023.

However, their divorce process stopped in February of this year when Mellencamp announced her cancer diagnosis.

Since then, Mellencamp and Arroyave have stayed on good terms, claiming they are still good friends and he has also been with her while she continues her cancer treatment.