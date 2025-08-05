Barbra Streisand faces career crisis after shocking setback

Barbra Streisand's future in music raises questions

Barbra Streisand is reportedly reeling after her first album failed to make an impact.

Radar Online reported that the 83-year-old American singer and actress, whose career spans more than six decades, released her duet album Barbra Streisand: The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two on June 27, which has had low sales.

This sudden decline in her album’s sales has led to talk that her days as a guaranteed hit may now be “nothing more than a fond memory.”

Notably, the album that has 11 songs and is a companion to her 2014 album Partners entered the Billboard 200 at No. 31. This happened despite featuring stars like Ariana Grande, Bob Dylan, Sting, Mariah Carey, and Paul McCartney.

Streisand's long-time friend told the outlet, "She's devastated. She thought that recording with Ariana would deliver a top 10 hit. This was supposed to be Barbra's big moment. She thought she was making Grammy history – instead, she's facing one of her biggest flops."

For the unversed, The Secret of Life song reached No. 1 on Amazon’s CD and vinyl charts, but insiders revealed those sales are mostly from older buyers.

They went on to share that the album’s overall numbers are “nothing to sing about.”

“The world has moved on, and Barbra didn't notice. Barbra is used to standing ovations. This feels like a door slamming shut,” the source said.