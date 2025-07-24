Teddi Mellencamp drops bombshell health update after medical scare

Teddi Mellencamp puts doctors on blast in shocking health confession

Teddi Mellencamp just shared a new health update after turning furious over her doctors for failing to catch her spreading melanoma in time.

On the Wednesday, July 23 episode of her podcast Two Ts in a Pod with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge, the 44-year-old American TV personality revealed more details of her ongoing stage 4 cancer treatment.

Mellencamp said, “Essentially, I haven't been feeling good for about a month, which was kind of shocking to me, and I think, mentally did a lot to me.”

She went on to highlight that she struggled to “keep her words straight” and open her eyes.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum also quipped that she would take a break from immunotherapy treatment because of the side effects, since her doctors did scans that showed her tumours were shrinking along with some that were “barely visible.”

"We're going to take a little break on the immunotherapy to get my body back feeling stronger," Mellencamp noted.

Moving forward, the Celebrity Big Brother star clarified that she is still getting divorced from Edwin Arroyave, but the process will not be resumed until she gets treatment.

She also explained how cancer has affected her relationship with her three children, Slate, 12, Cruz, 10, and Dove, 5, whom she shares with husband Arroyave.

“I've never in my adult life been in a situation where I'm like, 'Gosh, I can't do this right now.' I can't stay up that extra hour and put my kid to bed tonight, I can't go to my daughter's horse show, or oh my gosh, I'm going to have to miss Cruz's practice. I've never once felt that way until recently, and it's heartbreaking," Mellencamp said.