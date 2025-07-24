Stevie Wonder mourns the loss of Malcolm-Jamal Warner

Stevie Wonder makes agonizing confession after Malcolm-Jamal Warner's death

Stevie Wonder recently opened up about his feelings after the sudden death of Malcolm-Jamal Warner.

While giving an interview to TMZ, the 75-year-old American-Ghanaian singer-songwriter and musician reminisced about the time he spent with the late The Cosby Show star and what he learnt from him.

Notably, Warner played the role of Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show in the 1980s and 1990s, while Wonder appeared in a special episode, A Touch of Wonder, in 1986.

Sharing his feelings on the death of the Suits star, he said, “My heart is broken.”

Wonder went on to make a cultural comparison between West African traditions and Warner.

He added, “I don’t know if you know what a ‘grio’ is, a ‘griot.’ It’s like the African who told the stories in the various villages would have the griot. Whenever a griot would die, it would be like a whole library of information burning.”

For the unversed, according to the description of Merriam-Webster, “An African tribal storyteller and musician is called a griot. The griot's role was to preserve the genealogies and oral traditions of the tribe.”

“My heart is broken because not only was he a talented man growing up and doing The Cosby Show, but even more important his commitment was telling the story, the truth,” the Master Blaster hitmaker continued.

“And for me, in a time where we have so many in high places telling low-down lies, we need the truth. So yeah, I miss him,” Stevie Wonder admitted.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that Malcolm-Jamal Warner passed away on July 20, 2025, at the age of 54 and his cause of death was asphyxiation by submersion, per the autopsy report.