Chuck Norris defies ageing with jaw-dropping fitness routine

The 85-year-old Hollywood star's workout secrets come to light

July 24, 2025

Chuck Norris is proving age means nothing since details of his intense fitness routine for movie roles have come to light.

Radar Online reported that the 85-year-old American martial artist and actor is a great-grandfather but he is not slowing down, as he just finished filming Zombie Plane, an action movie with Ice-T and other younger actors.

Even though he is older, movie bosses are still offering him hefty amounts because of his “superhero status.”

An insider told the outlet, “Chuck is just as popular and relevant now as he was in his so-called heyday in the '70s, '80s and '90s. He's never fallen behind the times.”

The Missing in Action star “stays very active on social media, and everyone can see he's in fine physical and mental shape. No one would believe he's 85,” per the source.

“Age is just a number, and Chuck proves that every time. He's got the stamina of a horse, which he must get from riding his own horses on his Texas ranch,” they added.

The Agent Recon actor “was always weight-training on the sidelines and getting the other stars to work out with him, too. He was a motivating presence, and people want to see more of that. They want Chuck to do more movies, and the studios are all for it. He's going to continue pushing himself to the max because that's how he does things,” the source explained.

It is pertinent to mention that Chuck Norris enjoyed filming Zombie Plane, which will come out later this year.

