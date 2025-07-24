Who will lead the Avengers in 'Doomsday'?

Thor to play major role in 'Avengers: Doomsday'?

In previous Avengers films, Captain America and Iron Man often led the team. Neither will be present on Doomsday.



Unsure who will lead, but according to journalist Matthew Belloni, he claims Thor will be in the "second lead.”

Appearing on the Town podcast, he says, “From everything I've heard on Avengers: Doomsday, the second lead is Hemsworth. He's got a major role. The expectations are so high for that, I think they feel they need to have these stars that everybody already knows in these roles to eventize it to that degree."

Earlier, Matt Shakman, the director of The Fantastic Four, suggested Reed Richards would lead the team. However, for unknown reasons, he withdrew his comments.

Nevertheless, the question of the Doomsday headliner remains unanswered, as many superheroes will star in the film, including the Thunderbolts, Anthony Mackie, Paul Rudd, Tom Hiddleston, Simu Liu, and Letitia Wright.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled for release in cinemas on December 18, 2026.

On the other hand, The Fantastic Four: First Step, which will kick off a new phase of the MCU, is set to be released in theaters on July 25.

