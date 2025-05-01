Josh Hopkins gets honest about filming 'Rust' after Halyna Hutchins' death

Josh Hopkins reveals how it felt returning to filming 'Rust' after Halyna Hutchins death

Josh Hopkins, known for his role in Rust, has revealed he “didn't know what to think” about finishing the movie following the death of Halyna Hutchins.

For the unversed, a Ukrainian cinematographer was accidentally shot and killed on the movie’s New Mexico set in 2021 at the age of 44.

Rust’s end credits pay tribute to the late cinematographer, including her quote which she frequently used to say while filming, "What can we do to make this better?"

In a recent talk with PEOPLE magazine, Hopkins said the rest of the film’s cast and crew returned to complete the movie in 2023 because it was Hutchins’ philosophy that “inspired everyone constantly.”

Singing praises of Hutchins, the 54-year-old American actor said, “She was an incredible, amazing, energetic artist. And her work — this is so beautiful.”

Hopkins went on to reflect on his first day after the tragic incident saying, “I can't deny that was surreal.”

The Cougar Town star added, “But there was a sense amongst everyone that now we had a specific mission, and that was to honor [Hutchins] every day, and come in ready to work, and prepared the way she was every day… To honor her was at the forefront of every decision we made.”

However, everything was “completely different” on the set when they resumed filming Rust in Montana, as Hopkins noted, “There were no more working firearms at all on the set. And that was a given before anyone would return.”

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that Rust is set to release in theatres on May 2, 2025.