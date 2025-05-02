Bow reveals he is dating Jada Pinkett Smith's niece Jade

Bow Wow announces romance with Jada Pinkett Smith’s niece Jade

Bow Wow revealed that he is dating Jada Pinkett Smith’s niece Jade Pinkett.

In a recent chat on the Club Shay Shay podcast on April 30, the rapper and actor told Shannon Sharpe that he is off the market.

Bow Wow and Jade first sparked the romance rumors after a sweet New Year's celebration selfie they posted on social media.

"She wanted to show off and show me off," he said of the snap. "I'm going to let her get this."

But, Bow Wow admitted that he was not ready for the response his and Jade's social media post got.

"I thought it was lowkey. I didn't tag her," he said.

As he believes that his socials are for his work not for showing off his personal life.

"I always tell people my page is for my fans and it's for work," he explained.

"You want to see my girl, go to her page. Birthdays, you might see her. Holidays, New Year's, certain things... You might see her five times, six times out of the year on my page," he added

Still, Bow Wow, confessed that he was happy to post the snaps.

"Here's this woman," he recalled. "It's New Year's, she's posting stuff. I don't want to make it an issue. She looks beautiful, and I look good."

The rapper, whose real name is Shad Gregory Moss, also shared his wedding plans with Jade noting, "I told her like this: I'm not against anything, but when I get to that point, or if I ever do get to that point, I want to make sure I'm right. That's not only commitment to you but commitment to God."