Kanye West, Sean Diddy Combs new song in the cards?

Kanye West and Sean Diddy Combs are expected to collaborate on a new song

July 06, 2025

Kanye West and Sean Diddy Combs are fully expected to collaborate on a song.

The rappers, who have been cancelled by Hollywood, would be happy to well align themselves for an album in the future.

A source close to Ye tells Page Six: “Music was a salvation for him, Diddy, like it was for Ye. Diddy’s looking to make amends. I think a song would be the best way to communicate a change,” said one source who regularly works with Kanye.

“Be on the lookout for the song,” the source added

“Ye is brave enough to touch a hot [rod like] Diddy right now. I don’t think any other artists would,” they added.

This comes as Diddy’s ex, Cassie Ventura, accused the rapper of sexually assaulting her.

Ventura admitted in the sex trafficking trial that Diddy once asked her to get into an inflatable pool filled with baby oil.

Ventura revealed that although she did not want to engage in the activity, she was afraid Diddy would not agree if she refused to do so.

“Something that Sean wanted to happen, that’s what was going to happen,” Ventura said on the stand.

