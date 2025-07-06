 
Tom Cruise plans new family with Ana de Armas amid estrangement from daughter

Tom Cruise reportedly looking forward at future with Ana de Armas amid distance from daughter Suri

Web Desk
July 06, 2025

Tom Cruise is said to be ready to embrace fatherhood again amid distance from his and ex-wife Katie Holmes’ daughter, Suri.

The Hollywood superstar is considering becoming a father again as his relationship with Ana de Armas continues to grow, reported Heat Magazine.

A source told the publication that Cruise has not seen his daughter in more than a decade despite financially supporting her education.

The insider shared that while the distance from Suri has been difficult for the Mission: Impossible star, de Armas has brought a new sense of happiness into his life.

“Tom’s madly in love with Ana and he’s told friends he wants to have a child with her, or even two. He sees this as a second chance at the kind of family life he’s always wanted,” the insider said.

They added, “Tom has been talking about wanting to expand his family for years. He laughs at suggestions it might be a bit much for him at this stage of his life.”

“He says he’s never felt fitter or had this much energy. If anything he feels more capable now than he did the first three times around.

“Ana has shifted his perspective on everything in life because he’s just so darn happy right now. It’s made him a lot more magnanimous and he’s seeing things through a very different lens.”

