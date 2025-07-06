Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares how she tricked Nick Jonas' mom into doing chore

Priyanka Chopra Jonas reveals prank she played on Nick Jonas' mom

Priyanka Chopra Jonas will do anything to avoid a menial household chore.

“Laundry is a hard chore for me. I find it tough,” Priyanka told People. “I'll always try to get someone else to do it.”

The Heads of State actress, 42, finds a way to get out of doing laundry and even made her mother-in-law, Denise Miller-Jonas, do it for her.

“I can steam an iron, I can fold,” the former Miss World said.

"But just getting through the process of laundry is just really tough," she said. "Too many buttons, too many choices, too many little things."

The Citadel star added: "My mother-in-law tried to teach me once, but that was just my way of getting her to do my laundry for me!”

Priyanka laughed and added, “I'm going to call her right now and tell her I said this. ‘Just want you to know!’ ”

The Citadel star, who married Nick Jonas in 2018, has been close to her mother-in-law and shares photos of family time on social media.

Priyanka previously shared that her mother-in-law and Nick watched her win the 2000 Miss World pageant.

"My mother-in-law was like, 'I remember watching you when you won,' " Chopra Jonas said on The Jennifer Hudson Show in 2023.

"He was 7, I was 17. And he was sitting there, and he was watching,” she said, dubbing it “unfathomable."

Priyanka Chopra Jonas stars in Heads of State with John Cena as the U.S. president and Idris Elba as the U.K. prime minister.