Brian McFadden gets married for third time

'Westlife' star Brian McFadden also shares daughter Ruby with Danielle Parkinson

July 07, 2025

Brian McFadden has married his longtime partner Danielle Parkinson.

The Irish popstar and TV show host, 45, married for the third time on Saturday at a beachside ceremony.

McFadden, who also shares daughter Ruby with the P.E. teacher, exchanged vows at the Lusty Glaze Beach on the north Cornish coast amongst family and friends.

He was also joined by his two daughters Lilly-Sue and Molly McFadden from his first marriage to Kerry Katona, who he divorced in 2006.

Both McFadden and Parkinson shared glimpses of their nuptials on Instagram in separate posts.

He also previously married Irish DJ Vogue Williams in 2012 before divorcing in 2015.

He then met Parkinson in 2016 and got engaged in 2019. The couple welcomed their daughter Ruby Jean in 2021 through IVF after previously suffering two miscarriages. 

