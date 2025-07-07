Nicole Scherzinger to take London stage for solo show

Nicole Scherzinger set for solo concert in UK

A solo performance from Nicole Scherzinger will be taking the centre stage in October.

The 47-year-old singer and actor, who shot to fame with her girl band The Pussycat Dolls, is set to perform solo on October 6 for a concert titled An Evening With Nicole Scherzinger.

Scherzinger will be taking the stage at the Royal Albert Hall for the upcoming concert.

“I am truly humbled to be performing at Royal Albert Hall," she said in a recent statement.

“So many of my heroes have stood on that stage, and to join their legacy means the world to me,” the Buttons hitmaker added.

The setlist promises hits from both the West End and pop tracks, all backed by a live band.

Just days after her London performance, Scherzinger is set to make her debut at Carnegie Hall in New York City, followed by a show at Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles—concerts she described as “nothing short of powerful and magical.”

This major solo tour comes on the heels of her Olivier Award win for Best Actress in a Musical for her role as Norma in a West End production of Sunset Boulevard.

Beyond the stage, Scherzinger is also set to appear as a judge alongside One Direction singer Liam Payne and former Destiny’s Child singer Kelly Rowland on the upcoming Netflix series Building The Band.