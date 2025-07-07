Sean ‘Diddy' Combs' trial verdict receives chilling reaction from inmates

Sean ‘Diddy' Combs receives standing ovation from inmates

Sean “Diddy” Combs just received a standing ovation from his fellow inmates.

After the disgraced music mogul was declared innocent of multiple charges that were made against him, as he returned back to jail, having been charged for transportation for prostitution, his inmates were there to still celebrate his victory at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn

His lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, told PEOPLE magazine, “They all said, ‘We never get to see anyone who beats the government.'"

The attorney, who interacts with Diddy almost four to five time a day also mentioned how his time behind bars has changed him.

“He’s doing okay,” Agnifilo said, adding, "[He] realises he has flaws like everyone else that he never worked on.”

“He burns hot in all matters. I think what he has come to see is that he has these flaws and there’s no amount of fame and no amount of fortune that can erase them. You can’t cover them up,” the lawyer concluded.

Sean Diddy Combs, who has been in jail since September 2024, will remain detained till October 3, on the charges of flying people and transporting them to engage in sexual activity, after being denied bail again by Judge Arun Subramanian.

The judge noted that the prosecutors were correct to mention that a Mann Act violation means detention is "mandatory."

He stated that "for present purposes, the defendant is unable to meet his burden" to show "lack of danger to any person or the community" with solid evidence.

"Prior to the trial, the court denied bail, and sees no reason to reverse that now,” the judge concluded.