Khloe Kardashian reacts to heartbreaking news: 'Can't fully process'

Khloe Kardashian breaks silence on Texas flood

Khloe Kardashian has reacted to devastating news of the Texas flood.

On Friday, July 4, 2025, the devastating floods struck central Texas resulting in at least 70 fatalities, as quoted by NBC News.

Now, Khloe took to Instagram Stories and penned an emotional note in response to the heartbreaking news.

The Good American founder wrote, "I can’t stop thinking about the families in Texas and the overwhelming pain they’re going through right now."

"As a mother, this kind of tragedy hits in a place words can’t reach. The loss of those sweet, innocent children is something I can’t fully process, there are just no words for this,” the mother-of-two added.

Khloe went on to write, "My heart is so deeply aching for every parent, every family member, and every community. Please know that so many of us are carrying you in our hearts right now and I’m praying with everything I have in me for those still missing."

"Texas, we are holding you close," the reality TV star concluded.

Khloe Kardashian is mother of two children: a daughter True and a son Tatum.