David Corenswet gets real about risk of getting typecast as Superman

David Corenswet gets real about risks of playing Superman

David Corenswet is getting real about the career risks that come with playing Superman.

In a new interview with GQ Hype, Corenswet opened up about the risk of getting typecast as Superman, saying, “Ultimately, what I landed on for myself was, if this is the only role I get to play for the rest of my life, and that means whether I get to play it once or get to play it 10 times, would I still say yes? And the answer was yes.”

The 31-year-old actor also admitted that he thought of reasons not to do the James Gunn film.

“A role like Superman seems like something that everybody would want, and that’s not true,” he noted.

“There are some people who wouldn’t want that role and who would, if given the opportunity, say no. I am obviously not one of those people,” he continued.

“But I certainly tried to think of reasons not to,” he admitted.

Corenswet also shared insight into his audition that won him the coveted role.

The audition scene wasn’t an action sequence like one would imagine, but rather a lengthy scene opposite Superman's heroine Lois. Corenswet auditioned against Rachel Brosnan, who also ended up getting the role, and one other actress.

"James has told me that the one thing that surprised him, that meant something to him initially, was the humor that I brought to that first scene," Corenswet recalled of the audition.

"I immediately read it in the terms of the movies that I grew up on, which are Singin’ in the Rain and His Girl Friday, and the Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers movies," he continued.

"Just the timing and the patter and the style of humor—and it turned out that that was what he was imagining," he added.

Joining David Corenswet in the Superman cast are Nicholas Hoult as supervillain Lex Luthor, María Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl.