 
Geo News

Aaron Phypers makes bold move after 6 years with Denise Richards

The pair were first met in 2017 and tied the knot in 2018

By
Web Desk
|

July 08, 2025

Denise Richards’ 6-year marriage ends as Aaron Phypers files for divorce
Denise Richards’ 6-year marriage ends as Aaron Phypers files for divorce

Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards are parting ways after seven years of relationship.

On Monday, July 7, Phypers filed for divorce from Richard after six years of marriage.

He cited the reason for ending their marriage as “irreconcilable differences," court documents obtained by People.

The 52-year-old who met Richard first time in Malibu in 2017, listed their date of separation as July 4.

Moreover, Phypers also demanded spousal support from Richards and requested to keep their debts and assets apart.

Although the pair does not share any minor children, Phypers was previously in the process of adopting Richards' 14-year-old daughter, Eloise. It is unknown whether he officially adopted her.

It is pertinent to mention that Richarsda and Phypers got married in a private wedding ceremony in September 2018 in Malibu.

She was married to Charlie Sheen between 2002 to 2006 and welcomed two daughters, Sami and Lola.

Richards previously also had a brief marriage with Desperate Housewives star Nicollette Sheridan, which ended in 2018.

Jennifer Aniston finally finds soulmate after years of romantic woes
Jennifer Aniston finally finds soulmate after years of romantic woes
Lewis Capaldi reflects on mental health journey following Glastonbury comeback
Lewis Capaldi reflects on mental health journey following Glastonbury comeback
Kailyn Lowry ends engagement to Elijah Scott after 3 years together
Kailyn Lowry ends engagement to Elijah Scott after 3 years together
'Pearl Jam' drummer Matt Cameron quits band
'Pearl Jam' drummer Matt Cameron quits band
Cardi B makes dramatic entrance at Paris Fashion Week
Cardi B makes dramatic entrance at Paris Fashion Week
Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner carve out time ahead of 'Dune' shoot: Source
Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner carve out time ahead of 'Dune' shoot: Source
Justin Bieber relishes family time after detox update
Justin Bieber relishes family time after detox update
Meghan Markle real intentions questioned as 'dynamite' bombshell drops
Meghan Markle real intentions questioned as 'dynamite' bombshell drops