Matthew McConaughey gushes over son Levi

Matthew McConaughey is celebrating his son on his special day

The 55-year-old actor took to his official Instagram account on Monday, July 7, to mark his oldest, Levi's, 17th birthday.

In the celebratory post, the proud dad penned down a heartfelt note along with a series of throwback snaps of Levi with him and his wife Camila Alves McConaughey.

"[Watching you] navigating your own way has been one of my greatest privileges," Matthew wrote the caption.

McConaughey went on to say, "On the porch of manhood. wiser than you were, not as wise as you will be, sure is fun being where your [sic] supposed to be.

“Happy 17th son,” he ended with a sweet wish.

It is pertinent to mention that along with Levi, the Interstellar star shares kids, Vida, 15, and Livingston, 12, with his wife Camila Alves.

McConaughey and Camila Alves welcomed Levi four years before tying the knot in 2008, and called him "the greatest miracle" at the time of his birth.