Tom Hanks shares glimpse of adrenaline-packed 69th birthday

Tom Hanks shares glimpse of 69th birthday festivities

Tom Hanks rang in his 69th birthday with an ocean dive and a radio DJ set!

The actor and filmmaker took to Instagram ahead of his birthday with a slow-motion video of himself diving into the ocean.

"#1 How to celebrate turning 69!" Hanks wrote before inviting his fans to tune in to New York City-based Boss Radio 66 for his guest DJ appearance.

"#2 Join me for a radio party tomorrow on @tunein. All birthday requests during Songs from the Back of The Station Wagon on @bossradio66! -Thanks," added Hanks, who has been working part-time as a host at Boss Radio 66 since 2023.

His wife, Rita Wilson, 68, also gave a birthday shoutout to her husband of more than 37 years on Wednesday.

"Happy Birthday, my love," Wilson wrote with a photo of the Oscar-winning actor posing in a chair in front of a typewriter.

Celebrities like Nia Vardalos, Kate Hudson, and Goldie Hawn also joined in with birthday greetings in the comments.

On the professional front, Hanks was last seen in Wes Anderson's 2024 movie The Phoenician Scheme and is set to reprise his iconic voice role as Woody in Toy Story 5, releasing on June 19, 2026.