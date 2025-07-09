Kevin Jonas opens up about financial loss after 'Jonas Brothers' split

Kevin Jonas reveals his huge loss after Jonas Brothers’ 2013 break up

Kevin Jonas, lead guitarist of the pop rock band Jonas Brother, recently opened up about his financial struggle after the Jonas Brothers’ breakup in 2013.

He recently appeared on The School of Greatness podcast, along with his brother Joe and Nick.

During a candid conversation, Kevin revealed that he lost huge portion of his wealth, saying he was 'down to 10% left' of his total fortune.

“Invested in a bunch of property and doing other things I was building at the time. Sadly, it wasn’t the right partnership, if you know what I’m saying,” he explained.

“Can’t really get too much into it, but the sad part of it is I’ve learned a lot of lessons in that.”

Later in the interview he reflected on those experiences, saying, “Thankfully, for life in general, we have a second shot and bite at the apple with the band coming back together,” he said. “It was fortuitous in a way. I learned this lesson — never wanted to learn it — but then at the same time, reevaluated how to approach life.”

For those unversed, the Jonas Brothers was formed in 2005 and quickly gained global fame. However, in 2013, they went their separate ways, but returned in early 2019, with their comeback song Sucker, which reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100.