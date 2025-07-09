Ice Cube responds to Selena Gomez's candid confession about him

Ice Cube responds to Selena Gomez's confession of childhood crush on him

Ice Cube has responded to Selena Gomez's revelation that she had a childhood crush on him.

After Selena recently said that she had "the biggest crush" on Ice Cube when she was five years old, the rapper responded in a new interview on the 3’s and Ones podcast.

"A lot of ‘em like me, homie," said the Ride Along star, whose real name is O'Shea Jackson.

"What? What's up? I heard this years ago. Look, I had my crushes too growing up," he added.

Sharing one of his crushes, he named Vanity from Prince's Vanity 6 group, but added that he had "about four" crushes.

The Friday star’s comments came after the Single Soon hitmaker named her crushes in a conversation with Karol G on Complex’s GOAT Talk podcast.

While listing G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All Time) rappers, Selena said, “One of mine was Eminem only because I grew up listening to him.”

"My dad was a DJ, so he would remix all kinds of songs, and every time it was an Eminem song, I would just get so excited," she recalled.

"Can I tell you my first one that I had a crush on, Ice Cube?" continued the Only Murders in the Building star. "I had the biggest crush on him when I was, like, 5."

Explaining her thinking at the time, she added, "It’s so weird, but I just thought he would protect me."

"I’m only saying it simply based on my childhood," Selena concluded.