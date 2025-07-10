HBO Max announces big news about 'Big Bang Theory' spinoff

HBO Max confirms 'Big Bang Theory' spinoff

More than one year after the prequel series, Young Sheldon, was released, Big Bang Theory is all set to return with its spinoff series.

HBO Max has delighted fans with an official announcement of the American TV sitcom’s spin-off, titled Stuart Fails to Save the Universe.

The upcoming new series will revolve around Kevin Sussman's deadpan comic book store clerk, Stuart Bloom, via Variety.

Chuck Lorre, who created the original series with Bill Prady for CBS, said in a statement, “I wanted to do something radical that would take me out of my comfort zone. Something the characters on ‘The Big Bang Theory’ would have loved, hated, and argued about.”

“Comic book store owner Stuart Bloom (Sussman) is tasked with restoring reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally bringing about a multiverse Armageddon," the show logline states.

The summary continues, "Stuart is aided in this quest by his girlfriend Denise (Lauren Lapkus), geologist friend Bert (Brian Posehn), and quantum physicist/all-around pain in the a** Barry Kripke (John Ross Bowie),"

"Along the way, they meet alternate-universe versions of characters we’ve come to know and love from The Big Bang Theory. As the title implies, things don’t go well.”