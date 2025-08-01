Jim Jarmusch reveals upcoming movie plans are ‘anti-action'

Jim Jarmusch opens up about upcoming plans for movie

Jim Jarmusch just discussed his upcoming movie, Father Mother Sister Brother.

The drama, written as well as directed by the 71-year-old was described as “a kind of anti-action film” in the run-up to its world premiere in competition at the Venice Film Festival.

Father Mother Sister Brother has already sold to multiple international territories, with Mubi acquiring all rights in North America, Latin America, the UK, Ireland, Benelux, Turkey and India.

It features a large and star-studded cast including Tom Waits, Adam Driver, Cate Blanchett, Mayim Bialik, Charlotte Rampling, Vicky Krieps, Sarah Greene, Indya Moore, Luka Sabbat and Françoise Lebrun.

The film’s storyline is set in three different countries and explores the themes of relationships between adult children and their emotionally distant siblings or parents.

Father unfolds in the northeastern United States, Mother takes place in Dublin, Ireland, and Sister Brother is set in Paris, France.

Jim said of the film, “Father Mother Sister Brother is a kind of anti-action film, its subtle and quiet style carefully constructed to allow small details to accumulate – almost like flowers being carefully placed in three delicate arrangements.”

The film was produced by Charles Gillibert, Joshua Astrachan, Carter Logan and Atilla Salih Yücer, through production companies Badjetlag, CG Cinema and Hail Mary Pictures.