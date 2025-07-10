Lena Dunham reveals how Taylor Swift helped her land a casting for a film

Taylor Swift connects Lena Dunham with cast of her upcoming film

Lena Dunham, star of the HBO television series Girls, recently revealed that Taylor Swift played a key role in connecting her with actress Meg Ryan to cast her in her upcoming Netflix film Good Sex.

In her recent interview with Variety, Dunham shared, “I decided, it’s now or never, and I’m going to shoot my shot.

She added, “Shout-out Taylor—thank you for that. She brings everyone together. She makes the world go ’round.”

Dunham also shared how often people ask her about Swift, telling the outlet, “Probably the two things I get asked most in life are, ‘What is Taylor like?’ and ‘Can I have tickets to the Eras Tour?’”

“And usually,” she continued, “my answer to both is no. But I will say that she’s everything you would want her to be. She’s kind, she’s devoted, she’s introspective, she’s emotional, she’s funny as f—. I guess my feeling sometimes is, ‘Isn’t she giving us enough, guys?’”

In another interview with the Times, Dunham talked about their friendship, saying, “She’s a mind-blowing person. I think she’s extraordinarily well adjusted and emotionally intuitive. And it’s really amazing for young women to see that in front of them.”

For those unfamiliar, Dunham and Swift share a long-term friendship. Moreover, Swift was even a bridesmaid in Dunham’s wedding to musician Luis Felber in 2021.