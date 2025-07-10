 
Geo News

Dolly Parton takes a break from music following husband's death

Dolly Parton recently announced that she is putting music 'on hold' following her husband's death

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 10, 2025

Dolly Parton announces an emotional break from music
Dolly Parton announces an emotional break from music 

Dolly Parton, iconic American singer, songwriter, known primarily as a country musician, has revealed that she is taking a break from her music career.

During a recent appearance on Khloe in Wonder Land podcast on july 9, Dolly shared that she is putting music 'on hold' following the passing of her husband Carl Dean.

Speaking with host Khloé Kardashian, Patron said, “[There are] several things I have wanted to start, but I can’t do it. I will later. I’m just coming up with such wonderful beautiful ideas.”

She continued, “But I think I won’t finish it. I can’t do it right now, because I got so many other things.”

Explaining her emotional state, she added, “I can’t afford the luxury of, you know, getting that emotional right now. There are times like that, things like that, that will stall you a little bit. But I’ll write something else though, if it comes. … I’m just putting that all on hold.”

Dolly Parton and Carl Dean were married for 58 years. The singer announced Carl’s passing in March at the age of 82, and she even released a new song in his honour.

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz mark Harper's birthday amid family feud
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz mark Harper's birthday amid family feud
Yungblud makes heartfelt gesture to fans amid tonsillitis treatment
Yungblud makes heartfelt gesture to fans amid tonsillitis treatment
Justin Bieber makes major comeback with new album in 4 years
Justin Bieber makes major comeback with new album in 4 years
Kanye West faces shocking new accusations by ex-aide
Kanye West faces shocking new accusations by ex-aide
Yungblud to take over cinemas with life documentary
Yungblud to take over cinemas with life documentary
'The View' host raves about 'kind Superman'
'The View' host raves about 'kind Superman'
Kylie Jenner's insane beauty bill revealed
Kylie Jenner's insane beauty bill revealed
Michael C. Hall returns in 'Dexter: Resurrection'
Michael C. Hall returns in 'Dexter: Resurrection'