Dolly Parton takes a break from music following husband's death

Dolly Parton announces an emotional break from music

Dolly Parton, iconic American singer, songwriter, known primarily as a country musician, has revealed that she is taking a break from her music career.

During a recent appearance on Khloe in Wonder Land podcast on july 9, Dolly shared that she is putting music 'on hold' following the passing of her husband Carl Dean.

Speaking with host Khloé Kardashian, Patron said, “[There are] several things I have wanted to start, but I can’t do it. I will later. I’m just coming up with such wonderful beautiful ideas.”

She continued, “But I think I won’t finish it. I can’t do it right now, because I got so many other things.”

Explaining her emotional state, she added, “I can’t afford the luxury of, you know, getting that emotional right now. There are times like that, things like that, that will stall you a little bit. But I’ll write something else though, if it comes. … I’m just putting that all on hold.”

Dolly Parton and Carl Dean were married for 58 years. The singer announced Carl’s passing in March at the age of 82, and she even released a new song in his honour.