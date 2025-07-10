 
Geo News

Victoria Beckham celebrates daughter Harper's 14th birthday with heartfelt wish

Victoria Beckham, recently shared an Instagram post and wished her daughter Harper Beckham on her 14th birthday

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 10, 2025

Victoria Beckham shares an Instagram post whishing her daughter Harper Beckham
Victoria Beckham shares an Instagram post whishing her daughter Harper Beckham 

Victoria Beckham, a former member of pop group Spice girl, and wife of football legend David Beckham, recently celebrated the 14th birthday of her youngest child, Harper Beckham.

The Spice Girl took to Instagram, and shared a video of her daughter along with a heartfelt wish, "Happy birthday to my world!! You are my everything and I’m so proud of the strong, confident, kind and talented young lady you are becoming.”

She even referred to Harper as her best friend, writing, “You’re my best friend and I’m so lucky I get to be your mummy. We love you so so much #HarperSeven!! Enjoy your special day!!

In the post, Lady Beckham also tagged her husband, addng, “Kisses @davidbeckham xxx”

Many celebrities and fans joined in and wished Harper in the comments.

Danish supermodel Helena Christensen, a former Victoria's Secret Angel, also commented with, “Such a beautiful spirit happy birthday to your girl” followed by heart emojis.

Victoria Beckham celebrates daughter Harpers 14th birthday with heartfelt wish
Victoria Beckham celebrates daughter Harpers 14th birthday with heartfelt wish

For those unversed, Victoria and David Beckham got married in 1999 and the couple share four children. Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

Brooklyn was born on March 4, 1999, Romeo on September 1, 2002, Cruz on February 20, 2005, and Harper on July 10, 2011.

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz mark Harper's birthday amid family feud
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz mark Harper's birthday amid family feud
Yungblud makes heartfelt gesture to fans amid tonsillitis treatment
Yungblud makes heartfelt gesture to fans amid tonsillitis treatment
Justin Bieber makes major comeback with new album in 4 years
Justin Bieber makes major comeback with new album in 4 years
Kanye West faces shocking new accusations by ex-aide
Kanye West faces shocking new accusations by ex-aide
Yungblud to take over cinemas with life documentary
Yungblud to take over cinemas with life documentary
'The View' host raves about 'kind Superman'
'The View' host raves about 'kind Superman'
Kylie Jenner's insane beauty bill revealed
Kylie Jenner's insane beauty bill revealed
Michael C. Hall returns in 'Dexter: Resurrection'
Michael C. Hall returns in 'Dexter: Resurrection'