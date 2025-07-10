Victoria Beckham celebrates daughter Harper's 14th birthday with heartfelt wish

Victoria Beckham shares an Instagram post whishing her daughter Harper Beckham

Victoria Beckham, a former member of pop group Spice girl, and wife of football legend David Beckham, recently celebrated the 14th birthday of her youngest child, Harper Beckham.

The Spice Girl took to Instagram, and shared a video of her daughter along with a heartfelt wish, "Happy birthday to my world!! You are my everything and I’m so proud of the strong, confident, kind and talented young lady you are becoming.”

She even referred to Harper as her best friend, writing, “You’re my best friend and I’m so lucky I get to be your mummy. We love you so so much #HarperSeven!! Enjoy your special day!!

In the post, Lady Beckham also tagged her husband, addng, “Kisses @davidbeckham xxx”

Many celebrities and fans joined in and wished Harper in the comments.

Danish supermodel Helena Christensen, a former Victoria's Secret Angel, also commented with, “Such a beautiful spirit happy birthday to your girl” followed by heart emojis.

For those unversed, Victoria and David Beckham got married in 1999 and the couple share four children. Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

Brooklyn was born on March 4, 1999, Romeo on September 1, 2002, Cruz on February 20, 2005, and Harper on July 10, 2011.