'Carry-On' director gets honest about partnership with Netflix

'An Innocent Girl' director shares rare details about recent projects

Carry-On’s director, Jaume Collet-Serra, has opened up about his partnership with Netflix.

He appeared for an interview with Variety alongside Doug Belgrad, the vice president of Netflix, Collet-Serra candidly discussed his experience directing Netflix’s projects, Carry-On and An Innocent Girl.

Showing gratitude for being the partner of the series, he said, “From production to release, my experience making Carry-On with the Netflix team was everything a filmmaker could hope for.”

Referring to his second collaboration with Netflix, the director continued “I’m thrilled to call Netflix my creative home and excited to keep pushing boundaries together, beginning with An Innocent Girl.”

At that time, Belgrad heaped praise on the director and gushed, “One of the most in-demand directors out there right now.”

“And for good reason — he knows how to deliver big, high-stakes stories that audiences love. He’s never been hotter, and we look forward to keeping that momentum going with him,” the vice president added.

Previously, Collet-Serra hinted at directing another part of Carry-On.

"I would like to definitely make another one,” the American director told the outlet, "When we started with the movie, it certainly felt like one unique story in a moment in time with a set of characters.”

"If an idea comes to us that feels like we can do something that is as original as the first one, and that can connect with the audience in the same way, then we’ll explore that,” Collet-Serra concluded.

An Innocent Girl was released on July 7, 2025.