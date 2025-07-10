Melissa Gilbert stuns with secret family revelation

Melissa Gilbert breaks down over her birth father's unexpected realisation

Melissa Gilbert, known for Little House on the Prairie, recently got candid and opened up about reconnecting with her biological father as an adult.

The 61-year-old American actress showed up on Patrick Labyorteaux's podcast on Tuesday, July 8, where she shared she once made a call to her biological father in order to tell him about their bond since she was adopted at birth.

However, he already knew she was his daughter after watching her on screen.

Gilbert recalled, “I didn’t tell him who I was, and then he asked me, ‘Well, who are you? What do you do?’ And I said, ‘Well, here’s the thing.’ And I said, ‘Did you ever watch Little House on the Prairie?’ And he said, ‘You’re Laura, aren’t you? I knew it.’ He knew it.”

Following their phone call, she got to meet her father’s other children as she quipped, "He could see. And when I met my half siblings, we all looked alike. So, you could definitely see it. So, it's pretty clear."

The Thicker than Water star went on to admit that her newfound family looked like her children.

“When I saw [her son, Dakota] for the first time, I went, ‘Oh my god.’ He had my eyebrows and he had my lips, and I’d never seen anyone that looked like me. And then I realized there’s got to be more,” she noted, referring to her eldest child, who was born in 1989 and whom she shares with her first ex-husband, Bo Brinkman.

It is pertinent to mention that Melissa Gilbert, who was born on May 8, 1964, was raised by adoptive parents Barbara Cowan and Paul Gilbert.