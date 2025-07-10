Taylor Swift unlikely to forgive Blake Lively as she cuts BFF off: Report

Photo: Taylor Swift goes radio silence for Blake Lively post Justin Baldoni drama: Report

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively are reportedly not on talking terms.

As fans will be aware, the former BFFs friendship has been strained since Blake dragged Taylor into the Justin Baldoni legal drama.

Blake and Taylor’s bond has been put on ice as the actress has given up on her friendship with who she once referred to one of her “dragons.”

"After months of radio silence, Blake has stopped trying to reach out,” a spy confided about the mother of three adding, “There is no recovering from this. Their friendship is done.”

As a confirmation of such claims, the duo has not been photographed together since It Ends With Us legal feud began, and Blake Lively did not like Taylor Swift’s post when she announced that she had regained the rights to her music.

Reportedly, the wife of Ryan Reynolds blamed Justin Baldoni for her fallout with Taylor.

A source claimed, “Blake’s image took a huge hit with all the mud that Justin and his legal team threw at her, she lost her best friend.”

However, a second claimed that Blake has been planning to show Taylor Swift that she still has a prominent standing in the industry despite her alleged “mean” attitude.

Another insider reported that "Blake's not crying over spilled champagne. Her new girl squad may not be packed with pop stars, but it's real, and that’s what she needs right now.”

Before concluding, the source shared, “She's also looking to build up more high-profile bonds so she can show Taylor she is still a Hollywood heavyweight – and part of that is bitter."

If the friends' drama continues, it seems unlikely that the Blake and Taylor Swift will be able to move past it.