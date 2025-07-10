Michelle Visage embraces plastic surgery regret: 'Learned the hard way'

Photo: Michelle Visage warns against plastic surgery: 'Very scary thing'

Michelle Visage recently made a confession about plastic surgery.

According to the latest findings of E! News, the American songbird shared her two cents on plastic surgery and branded it to be a "very scary thing" to consider.

"I think there's people in this show, in this house, that were considering this, and it's a very scary thing. And Dr Dubrow can tell you how he's gonna do it, but he didn't actually have breast implants removed, and I have walked that walk,” she shared.

"It is a perfect fit because I have been there and I love all these people in the house, and it just felt like the right thing for me," Michelle added.

In addition to this, Michelle embraced the growing trend of speaking candidly about plastic surgery regrets.

"I love that that trend is happening now because plastic surgery regret is a real, actual thing. And the more that we talk about it, the more that the next generation can see 'Oh, maybe I'm gonna hold off and wait...' because I'm telling you - what you get at 21 or 22 is totally different at 46 or 56," she concluded.