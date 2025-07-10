Paul McCartney shares big update on 'Got Back' tour

July 10, 2025
Last time, Paul McCartney was in North America for his Got Back Tour in 2022.
Now, four years later, the Beatles and Wings frontman has announced he is adding more shows. The concerts will start in September in Palm Desert, California, and will then be held in Las Vegas, New Orleans, Atlanta, Nashville, Montreal, Chicago, among others.
According to Variety, the tickets' presale will kick off on July 15, while the general ones will start on July 18.
Below are the dates of Paul's North American tour:
Sept. 29 — Palm Desert, Calif. — Acrisure Arena
Oct. 4 – Las Vegas, Nev. — Allegiant Stadium
Oct. 7 – Albuquerque, N.M. — Isleta Amphitheater
Oct. 11 – Denver, Colo. — Coors Field
Oct. 14 – Des Moines, Iowa — Casey’s Center
Oct. 17 – Minneapolis, Minn. — U.S. Bank Stadium
Oct. 22 – Tulsa, Okla. – BOK Center
Oct. 29 – New Orleans, La. — Smoothie King Center
Nov. 2 – Atlanta, Ga. — State Farm Arena
Nov. 3 – Atlanta, Ga. — State Farm Arena
Nov. 6 – Nashville, Tenn. – The Pinnacle
Nov. 8 – Columbus, Ohio — Nationwide Arena
Nov. 11 – Pittsburgh, Penn. — PPG Paints Arena
Nov. 14 – Buffalo, N.Y. — KeyBank Center
Nov. 17 – Montreal, Quebec, Canada — Bell Centre
Nov. 18 – Montreal, Quebec, Canada — Bell Centre
Nov. 21 – Hamilton, Ontario, Canada – TD Coliseum
Nov. 24 – Chicago, Ill. — United Center
Nov. 25 – Chicago, Ill. — United Center