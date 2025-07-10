Paul McCartney shares big update on 'Got Back' tour

Paul McCartney announces 'Got Back' tour in North America

Last time, Paul McCartney was in North America for his Got Back Tour in 2022.



Now, four years later, the Beatles and Wings frontman has announced he is adding more shows. The concerts will start in September in Palm Desert, California, and will then be held in Las Vegas, New Orleans, Atlanta, Nashville, Montreal, Chicago, among others.

According to Variety, the tickets' presale will kick off on July 15, while the general ones will start on July 18.

Below are the dates of Paul's North American tour:

Sept. 29 — Palm Desert, Calif. — Acrisure Arena

Oct. 4 – Las Vegas, Nev. — Allegiant Stadium

Oct. 7 – Albuquerque, N.M. — Isleta Amphitheater

Oct. 11 – Denver, Colo. — Coors Field

Oct. 14 – Des Moines, Iowa — Casey’s Center

Oct. 17 – Minneapolis, Minn. — U.S. Bank Stadium

Oct. 22 – Tulsa, Okla. – BOK Center

Oct. 29 – New Orleans, La. — Smoothie King Center

Nov. 2 – Atlanta, Ga. — State Farm Arena

Nov. 3 – Atlanta, Ga. — State Farm Arena

Nov. 6 – Nashville, Tenn. – The Pinnacle

Nov. 8 – Columbus, Ohio — Nationwide Arena

Nov. 11 – Pittsburgh, Penn. — PPG Paints Arena

Nov. 14 – Buffalo, N.Y. — KeyBank Center

Nov. 17 – Montreal, Quebec, Canada — Bell Centre

Nov. 18 – Montreal, Quebec, Canada — Bell Centre

Nov. 21 – Hamilton, Ontario, Canada – TD Coliseum

Nov. 24 – Chicago, Ill. — United Center

Nov. 25 – Chicago, Ill. — United Center